Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.5 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 2.67. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

