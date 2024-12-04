Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 26,190 MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 49.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,270,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,079,000 after acquiring an additional 755,436 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,156,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 139.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 258,940 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 22.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 58,188 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,172,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.49.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MFIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

MidCap Financial Investment Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

