Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 19,491 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 189.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Avantor were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,927,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,695 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Avantor by 1,634.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,839,000 after buying an additional 8,038,451 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,174,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,740,000 after buying an additional 5,354,678 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 6,006,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,348,000 after buying an additional 287,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.7% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 5,128,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,624,000 after acquiring an additional 408,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,372.64. This trade represents a 10.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Trading Down 0.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of AVTR opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

