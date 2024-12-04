Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases New Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,671 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,997,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,429,186,000 after purchasing an additional 218,807 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,803,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,418,159,000 after buying an additional 1,462,794 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,515,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,825,000 after acquiring an additional 853,313 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,814,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,509,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $854,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,532 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD stock opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.