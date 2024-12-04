BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,557 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.23% of WNS worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in WNS by 228.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in WNS by 1,151.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $55.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. WNS has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $72.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. WNS had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

