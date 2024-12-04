Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $341,000 in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,034,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,028,000 after buying an additional 2,726,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,542,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,874,000 after acquiring an additional 53,055 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 300,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $85,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,695.99. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $51.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $158.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 26.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

