Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 359.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 72.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $198,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,112.71. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $182,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,915.44. This trade represents a 8.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

