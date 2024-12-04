Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,134 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,662.92. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,699 shares of company stock worth $757,356. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

