BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $6.18 Million Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,888 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.46% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 22,338.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 21.4% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 14,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $502,087.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,128.49. This trade represents a 21.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

