BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,198 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.19% of Appian worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 3.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Appian by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Appian by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APPN. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Appian from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

In related news, Director William D. Mccarthy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $27,146.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,921.48. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 23,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $696,661.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,036,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,289,310.12. The trade was a 0.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 121,107 shares of company stock worth $3,871,494 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $43.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

