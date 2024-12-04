Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $270.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $239.04 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.78.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

