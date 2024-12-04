Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 109.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €20.07 ($21.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.59. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €16.56 ($17.43) and a 52 week high of €34.73 ($36.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of €277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €274.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Stevanato Group’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

