TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in TopBuild were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,830,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $744,663,000 after buying an additional 161,743 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.1% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,929,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,955,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $392.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $380.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.79. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $305.00 and a 12 month high of $495.68.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.44.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

