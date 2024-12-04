Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,883,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,540,000 after acquiring an additional 362,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,363 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,196,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,673,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 985,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,483,000 after buying an additional 72,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 918,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,346,000 after buying an additional 44,711 shares during the period.

ESGD opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average of $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $85.04.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

