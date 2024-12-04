Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 1,366 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 39.6% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,387,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 696,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,964,000 after acquiring an additional 150,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.62 and its 200-day moving average is $83.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEHC. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

