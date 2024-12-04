Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 31.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FBIN opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day moving average is $76.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.36.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

