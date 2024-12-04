Townsquare Capital LLC Has $685,000 Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 139.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 115,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 2,036.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In related news, Director Guy Gecht purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.12 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,963.36. The trade was a 15.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOGI

Logitech International Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average is $88.87. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $74.72 and a 12 month high of $102.59.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.