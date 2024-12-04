Townsquare Capital LLC Has $677,000 Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FERG. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.38.

Ferguson Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $221.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.41. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $167.09 and a 12-month high of $225.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,325 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.75, for a total transaction of $267,318.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,750. This trade represents a 56.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 1,118 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $224,963.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at $378,696.04. The trade was a 37.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,901. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.