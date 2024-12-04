BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 19,561 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,561 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 445.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 5,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Varonis Systems stock opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.17. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $148.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 91,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $4,905,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,096,912.60. The trade was a 15.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 444,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,540,252.64. This represents a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.