BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.05% of BWX Technologies worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 729.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $129.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.66 and a 200 day moving average of $105.47. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.69 and a 12 month high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

