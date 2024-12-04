Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Ingredion by 2,629.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 55.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 115,147 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.8% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 978,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,250,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,539,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,529,000 after buying an additional 36,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.17.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.7 %

INGR opened at $149.13 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $104.52 and a one year high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $721,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,105.94. This represents a 13.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 371 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $49,558.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,967,399.22. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,197 shares of company stock valued at $9,702,315. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

