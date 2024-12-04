BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 259,528 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,528 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.08% of Rithm Capital worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $619.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.89.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

