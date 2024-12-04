Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 16,130 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,130 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 423.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $12.86.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

