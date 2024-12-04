Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.7% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Leerink Partners began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.56.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $432.11 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $398.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $448.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total value of $144,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,498.20. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

