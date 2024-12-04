Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 32,621 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 129.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,621 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,390,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,000 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 594.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,862,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,532,000 after buying an additional 7,586,370 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $3,758,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $323.93 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

