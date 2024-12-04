Fmr LLC Takes Position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 793,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,363,000. Fmr LLC owned 1.56% of Talen Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. BWS Financial upped their target price on Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Talen Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.33.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLN opened at $212.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Talen Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $222.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion and a PE ratio of 11.38.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

