D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.12. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $121.84 and a 52-week high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

