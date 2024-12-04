D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 619 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $563,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after buying an additional 23,025 shares during the period. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 185,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

