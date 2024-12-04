Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Position Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,701,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,827,000 after buying an additional 782,588 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 6.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,848,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,194,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth approximately $158,369,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,703,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,571,000 after purchasing an additional 648,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,501,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,753,000 after purchasing an additional 482,017 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,185.15. This trade represents a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,905. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

