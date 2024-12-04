D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 111 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $187.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.89. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $143.28 and a fifty-two week high of $210.70. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

