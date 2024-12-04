Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 19,632 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,632 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.09% of EZCORP worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EZPW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,460,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 449,360 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 161.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 82,025 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 21.5% in the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 718,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 127,070 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EZCORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP Price Performance

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at EZCORP

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Sunil Sajnani sold 34,493 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $428,403.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,242 shares in the company, valued at $822,725.64. The trade was a 34.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EZPW. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EZPW

About EZCORP

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.