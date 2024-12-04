Fmr LLC Purchases 618,202 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,895,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,202 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $139,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 399.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 227.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

