Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stake Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,810 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.47% of Green Brick Partners worth $128,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 20.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 74,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JMP Securities restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Tuesday.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

GRBK opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.57. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $69.47. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.14 and a 52-week high of $84.66.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

