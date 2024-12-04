Head to Head Review: General Enterprise Ventures (GEVI) & Its Rivals

Risk and Volatility

General Enterprise Ventures has a beta of 5.16, suggesting that its stock price is 416% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Enterprise Ventures’ peers have a beta of 1.85, suggesting that their average stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares General Enterprise Ventures and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Enterprise Ventures -544.66% -162.24% -104.56% General Enterprise Ventures Competitors -741.02% -3.86% -5.98%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio General Enterprise Ventures $520,000.00 -$10.10 million -9.78 General Enterprise Ventures Competitors $6.44 billion $196.51 million 22.53

This table compares General Enterprise Ventures and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

General Enterprise Ventures’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than General Enterprise Ventures. General Enterprise Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

General Enterprise Ventures peers beat General Enterprise Ventures on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

