Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DLTR. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $72.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $151.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. This represents a 28.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

