BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.90.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $118.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.61. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.18. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $121.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.36%.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total transaction of $235,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,061.47. This trade represents a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

