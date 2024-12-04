argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $655.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ARGX. Baird R W lowered argenx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $617.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $635.42.

Get argenx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARGX

argenx Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $606.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $567.51 and a 200-day moving average of $499.76. argenx has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $622.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of -689.17 and a beta of 0.59.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $588.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.29 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that argenx will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of argenx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in argenx in the third quarter worth approximately $652,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in argenx by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in argenx by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 2.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.