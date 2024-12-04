Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $132.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.93. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $73.52 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $26,627.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,856.64. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $68,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,400.44. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $2,971,199. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Agilysys by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

