Credo Technology Group’s (CRDO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.

CRDO has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America raised Credo Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $43.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.56.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -471.27 and a beta of 2.26.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. Analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In related news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $3,383,369.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 676,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,035,604.60. This trade represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 143,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $3,704,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,529,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,140,753.50. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,337,321 shares of company stock worth $45,067,180 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 695.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

