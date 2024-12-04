The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.23 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.9 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $117.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $134.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.35 and its 200 day moving average is $115.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 87.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

