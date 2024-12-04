Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Target Price at C$121.43

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$121.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$137.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

TSE:CP opened at C$106.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$99.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$97.93 and a 12-month high of C$123.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$109.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

