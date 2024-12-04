Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 404,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,214 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MD. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

MD stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.87 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $423,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,784.05. This trade represents a 16.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Ann E. Moore sold 8,108 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $129,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,960. The trade was a 5.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

