Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Position Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 16,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.48. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $88.88 and a 12-month high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

