Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 19,337 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

ATGE stock opened at $90.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.78 and a 12 month high of $92.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $525,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,628.50. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $361,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,857.01. This trade represents a 25.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

