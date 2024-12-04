The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 221,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,628,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the third quarter worth $214,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Performance

EWD stock opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $43.96.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Company Profile

