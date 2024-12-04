Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNK. Toews Corp ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,112,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after acquiring an additional 441,900 shares during the period. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,628,000 after buying an additional 273,096 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 212,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,985,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,446,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,798,000 after purchasing an additional 174,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 110.7% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 324,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,694,000 after buying an additional 170,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

JNK stock opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $97.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.82.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

