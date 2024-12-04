The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.11 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 484.6% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $191.81 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.29 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

