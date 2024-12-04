The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,046 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Brixmor Property Group worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 328.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $320.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.93%.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $738,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,218.16. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.