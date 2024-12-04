Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 8,188 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $745.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.24 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

