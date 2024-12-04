Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 264,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 36,984 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CGBD opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $879.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.59. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.92 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

